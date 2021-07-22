Around 3,609 students from Socially and Economically Backward groups have been selected for admission to over 2,000 private schools across the State under the Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act. SME Minister Samir Dash said of 5,970 applications received through RTE Paradarshi website, 3,839 were shortlisted and 3,609 of them were selected in the lottery.

According to the Act, specified category or private schools must reserve 25 per cent of their seats for children belonging to EWS from the neighbourhood. The website was launched in February this year, and it was made mandatory for all recognised schools to get registered on the platform and reserve 25 per cent of their seat for the marginalised sections of society. Out of these, 10 per cent was reserved for those from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 10 per cent for children from Below Poverty Line families, and five per cent for kids without a home.

The school allotment from the online lottery on the platform was supposed to have happened in late April, but was delayed because of the second wave of COVID-19.