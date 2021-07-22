After visiting 18 schools in Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar S, Karnataka'sPrimary and Secondary Education Minister said that 99.65 percent attendance was recorded during the SSLC exams held in Thursday. "Despite the increasing pandemic and heavy rains across the state, students did not fail to attend the exams. Majority number of freshers who registered have attended the exams this year."

Around 8,19,694 students registered for the first language paper and 8,16,544 students attended the exam across the state. A total of 3,150 students were absent. The total percentage of attendance for first language is 99.62. Similarly, 8,27,988 students registered for the second language paper of which 8,24,686 students attended the exams. A total of 3308 were absent for the exams which indicated a total percentage of 99.60.

For the third language paper, 8,17,640 students registered of which 8,14,538 attended the exams. A total of 3,108 students were absent and 99.62 per cent of attendance was recorded. As per the standard operating procedures, 67 students who tested positive wrote exams in special COVID care centres. As many as 152 students attended the exams in isolation rooms in the exam centres and 10,693 students wrote the exam in centres closer to their villages.

When asked about the supplementary exams, Suresh Kumar said, "We will be deciding the question paper pattern for the supplementary exams in four days. The results for these exams will be announced around August 10 so that students can get admissions in the pre-university colleges." He further added, "We are also discussing about resuming classes for students in Class 8, 9 and 10. But the guidelines and the timetable have to be decided after discussions."