In an effort to aid students struggling to attend online classes, the All Kerala Private College Teachers Association donated mobile phones to the students of Government School, Marayoor in Idukki at a function held on Monday. Minister for Education V Sivankutty inaugurated the event online.

It is learned that 70 per cent of the students studying at Marayoor Government School are from tribal settlements. With the launch of the online classes this academic year many students were struggling due to lack of equipment including TV and mobile phones. The decision to donate the mobile phones was taken following many students hailing from financially backward families dropping out of school as their families are struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 42 mobile phones were bought by the Association following the request of school authorities.

Devikulam MLA A Raja presided over the function and appreciated the kind gesture of the association. The event was held following COVID-19 protocols. The teachers also donated a television set to the tribal children hailing from Theerthamalakudi settlement for attending classes conducted by the Department of Education through Victors Channel.