A group of four amateur researchers has come up with a unique dryer machine to help farmers reduce the moisture content in paddy and prevent deterioration of the crop quality.

The team comprises head of Botany department in Mahamaya degree college, Nuapada Akhsaya Mishra, science teacher in Murhibahal high school of Balangir Saroj Kindo, director of DR Biotech Dibyaraj Beriha and PhD scholar in School of Life Science Aishwarya Khamari. They took around 38 days to develop the machine, which can reduce moisture in paddy in less time and at a minimum cost.

The researchers have come up with the machine's prototype which has a capacity to reduce moisture of 2 kg paddy in around two hours. Named 'Dhan Sukha-Proto', the machine can be customised considering the quantity of paddy. It was developed using an electric bulb, dehumidifier, moisture heater, exhaust fan and some other components. Around Rs 3,000 was spent to develop the prototype.

Khamari said the prototype can reduce moisture of 2 kg at one go but it can be customised. A room such as the anganwadi centre can be converted into a chamber to reduce the moisture of a huge quantity of paddy at a time using this technology.

He further said the moisture content in paddy increases due to untimely rain and as a result, the quality deteriorates. The rain also causes germination in ripened paddy crop. Due to increased moisture content, millers often reject paddy and also deduct paddy per quintal during procurement, resulting in loss for farmers.

"Paddy with more than 17 per cent moisture content is generally rejected by millers. The machine will reduce the moisture content below 17 per cent. We are planning to propose the government to use this technology so that lakhs of farmers could avail its benefit," Khamari added.