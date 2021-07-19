Around 8,52,191 students had registered to attend SSLC Mathematics exam out of which 8,49,199 students attended the exams that were held across the state. A total of 2,992 students were absent. After completing the SSLC exams and inspecting the schools himself, Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said, "The total percentage of attendance for this year's exam is 99.64 per cent whereas last year, it was only 98.36 per cent. Despite the pandemic, the percentage of students writing the exams has been higher this year. This has only been possible with the cooperation from different departments as well as teachers who were present in the exam centres today. Surprisingly, this year, no incidents of malpractice or copying were reported or found."

The minister also promised to conduct exams for those students who weren't able to attend it for various reasons. He said, "A total of 30 students had registered for the exams in one of the schools in Chikkeruru School in Haveri district. But they weren't able to attend the exams because their teacher failed to deposit the amount to KSEEB on their behalf. As a result, these 30 students along with Greeshma Nayak from Tumakuru and three other students from Bagalkot will be allowed to write the supplementary exam in the month of August. They will be considered as freshers (writing for the first time) and not repeaters."

Similarly, 8,43,976 students had registered for Science exams out of which only 8,40, 841 students were present which came up to 99.62 per cent of students. For Social Science, around 8,24,689 students registered to attend but 8,21,823 were able to attend the exams which came up to 98.43 per cent of attendance. A total of 770 students from bordering states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa attended the SSLC exams in their allotted exam centres. 2,870 students wrote exams from their school hostels and 10,693 students selected nearby exam centres to write the exams. A total of 111 SSLC students attended exams in the special rooms in the exam centres as they had various health issues.

There was some speculation about the veracity of the number of students who wrote the exam but it was independently verified by the Director of Examinations for SSLC.

The education minister also spoke about the incidents where arrangements were made to bring students to the exam centres even from the remotest of villages. He said, "We need to acknowledge these people who played an important role to help students reach exam centres. In Udupi district's Baindur taluk, two students travelled by boat to the exam centre. We had arranged a boat for these students to cross a river. They were able to return to their home safely on the same boat after completing their exam."