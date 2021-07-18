The Odisha government has decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 students from July 26. The decision will be applicable for both government and private schools, said Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, Department of School and Mass Education on Saturday.

The government will issue proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) keeping in view the safety of the student and teaching staff by following the COVID guidelines. Sahu stated that due to the poor internet connectivity in many parts of the state only 40 per cent of the students were able to take benefit of the online teaching, while 60 per cent were not benefited properly. "Due to the closing of the schools, students have lost 150 regular teaching days of their academic year. However, online teaching will continue for all classes including 10 and 12. Attending the physical classes will be the decision of students," the Principal Secretary said.

Prior to the reopening of the schools, the government has decided to vaccinate all teachers against COVID-19 on priority and district education officers have been instructed to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed. He also informed that the Offline Matric Examination for the students, who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them by the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation process, will be conducted between July 30 to August 5. As many as 2,244 students have applied to appear in exams. The result will be declared by August 22.