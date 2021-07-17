Not eligible for higher studies, read the Class X scorecard of a 16-year-old boy. He had appeared for only four of the 10 subjects of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination. He had faired well in those four examinations scoring A+, A, B and C+ grades respectively. However, he was stabbed to death before writing the remaining six examinations.

The scorecard belongs to Abhimanyu A, who was a tenth grader of Amrita Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha. He was stabbed to death on April 14, by an RSS worker named Sajayjith. According to the police, the incident took place when Abhimanyu and his friends reached the Padayanivettam Devi temple to attend a festival. Two of his friends, Adarsh and Kashinath were also stabbed along with him by a group of four people. They were hospitalised. Sajayjith surrendered before the police, the next day.

The SSLC examinations began on April 8 and went on until April 29. Abhimanyu was to write the social science examination on April 15, a day after his death. The results were declared on Wednesday. This year, 99.47 per cent of the students who wrote the exams, passed. Owing to the pandemic, the government had previously cancelled the practical examinations for Class X students.

