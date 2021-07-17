The new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines make it mandatory for universities to give a full refund in case of cancellation or migration by October 31. If a student cancels their admission by December 31, the fee shall be refunded after deducting not more than Rs. 1,000 as a processing fee. The guidelines were released on Saturday.

This is a special provision made for the academic year starting from October 1 to July 31, 2022 “in view of the financial hardships faced by parents due to lockdowns and the related factors”. The admission process for undergraduate courses will start once all Class 12 results are out by July 31. The guidelines stipulate Undergraduate and Postgraduate colleges to begin the new academic year for the first-year students latest by October 1.

Universities are also required to complete the first-year admission process by no later than September 30. It also states that in case there is a delay in the results of qualifying exams, institutions may begin the academic year by October 18 and the teaching-learning process may continue in offline/online/blended mode. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be submitted by December 31.

It is noteworthy that the guidelines for the earlier academic year which highlighted the importance of physical distancing should be read along with the new guidelines. Universities may plan for classes, breaks, conduct examinations for the current academic year but under strict protocols issued by the Central/State governments or any competent authority in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.