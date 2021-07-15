The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka are running into a bit of a storm with allegations that students have been denied hall tickets for non-payment of fees. The Commissioner for Public Instruction, Anbu Kumar, said that admit cards shouldn't be withheld under any circumstances. The Board on Wednesday issued a circular in this regard, with multiple reassurances that the exams will be a breeze for the students.

The issue has been raised from multiple quarters, as private schools have allegedly withheld admit cards for students over issues such as non-payment of fees. How much fees a student needs to pay has been a contentious legal issue that has been discussed ever since the pandemic caused loss of jobs and massive pay cuts across the board.

Block Education Officers are said to have been informed by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar to take all steps so as not to inconvenience students. The exams are scheduled to be held on July 19 and 21.

All staff have been duly vaccinated, and district level meetings have been held to discuss COVID SOPs for a safe experience during the exams, the minister said. Further in these meetings, it was assured that no student should miss the exams for lack of transport, and that the preparations are being monitored by the deputy commissioners of districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs. Claiming that the exams will be held like "festivals" for the students, he added that some local representatives have also arranged for snacks at the centres.