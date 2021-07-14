For the first time in history 99.47 per cent of all students who wrote the Secondary School leaving Certificate Examination (Class X Exam) in Kerala have passed. The examination results were announced by V Sivankutty, the states Minister of General Education, on Wednesday.



A total of 4,21,887 students wrote the exam this year, which was held from April 8 to April 29, across 2947 centres. The answer sheets were evaluated from June 7 to 26. Owing to the pandemic, the government had previously cancelled the practical examinations for Class X students.



I congratulate all the staff of the Examination Department, who worked with the Commissioner of Examinations for the most successful completion of the examination and to the Education Officers and Teachers who led the evaluation camp for leading the examination activities," said the minister. "Congratulations to all the students who overcame the challenges created by COVID and passed the exam," he added.



The results will be available on http:// keralapareekshabhavan.in, http s://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, ww w.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, https://keralaresults.nic.in/, www.prd.kerala.gov.in and www .sietkerala.gov.in from 4 PM. 1,21,318 got an A+ grade in all subjects. Last year, the number was 41,906. 2214 schools in the state have a 100 per cent pass percentage (where all students who wrote the exam have passed).