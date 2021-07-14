The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has permitted examinations for higher education in the state under COVID Standard Operating Procedures. Issuing an order, it said that students appearing for the exams will be exempt from curfew restrictions on the production of admit cards. The order will be in effect from July 14.

The Chief Executive Officer G D Tripathi said that the seating capacity in the halls will be limited to 50 per cent and that only 200 candidates will be allowed per centre, per shift. The decision will be implemented under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, 22(2) (h). The recruitment and entrance exams will be conducted in offline mode, as per the requests of several organisations, departments and agencies. In the interest of the candidates, the departments had asked the state to allow offline exams, which are slowly resuming in many spheres and locations across the country.

Earlier, on July 6, the ASDMA had restricted movement and gatherings in the state to contain the pandemic. Complete lockdown was imposed in seven districts in the state with high case positivity rate, and had also banned interstate movement. The restrictions also included movement during curfew hours and odd-even system for vehicles. Those writing the exams will be exempt from these restrictions as well. The ASDMA reiterated that COVID guidelines should be strictly followed at all centres, and the same should be monitored.