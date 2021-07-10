The government is taking all possible measures to allow students who have registered for the SSLC examination this year, to get admitted to PUC classes, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, while talking to students on Friday.

The minister assured students that arrangements were being made for admitting all of them to PUC classes and the number of PUC seats will be increased, he said, adding that even requests for an increase in seats from private schools will be considered to ensure all students get PUC seats.

Need more time for Math paper: Students

Students sought more time for practising Mathematics and pointed out the problem in having an objective-type paper for a subject where methodology could help them score marks. They also sought more time for answering mathematics paper. Another student from Hassan asked the minister if the examination could be more spread out — over three days, rather than two, so there is enough time for preparation.

An official said that the questions for the mathematics paper have been designed in such a way that students can answer them in under one minute. Long and time-consuming sums such as derivations won't be asked and since science social and science papers can be completed in 30 minutes each, students are left with almost two hours for Maths alone.

Poor connectivity issues

Students complained about the poor connectivity in rural areas. Kumar said many children in rural areas were deprived of tools for alternative learning methods such as television, mobile, and laptop. He said mobile phones were being collected by donors through mobile banks at the block education officer level in taluks, and they were obtaining necessary equipment from Rotary and other institutions.

Kumar said a meeting was planned with Internet service providers to strengthen connectivity in rural areas and is being discussed with the chief minister.