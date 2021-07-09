Lovely Professional University has established a professional space station for multiple satellite tracking and telemetry at its campus. The station will function under LPU's Centre for Space Research. The station will also be a virtual lab for other educational institutions in India and neighbouring countries.

The station has two major modules - Satellite Tracking and Amateur Radio. It can track multiple satellites and collect real time satellite images. It can also be used to determine position of vehicles and cattle, communication with mobile assets including drones and monitoring power lines and landslides. The space station would allow students and researchers to communicate with the International Space Stations as well as receive data from nanosatellites and other spacecraft.

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University said, "The facility will reduce financial and engineering barriers that hinder access to science and engineering data from the orbit."

LPU’s Centre for Space Research is closely related to the Space Situational Awareness & Management (SSAM) program of ISRO. This area has become internationally significant due to the ever-growing man-made space debris and the increased threat of collisions due to it.