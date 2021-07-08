For high school students in Odisha looking for some career guidance during these gloomy pandemic times, Kalahandi has a smooth solution. The district's collector, Parag Harshad Gavali headed a project that created a career guidance and counseling app called 'oDisha'. The app was launched in Bhawanipatna in the presence of all senior district officials along with renowned educationists of the district, hosted by district education officer S. K. Chopdar.

The app provides personalised guidance to students looking for higher studies options and vocational courses to join. It carries information about different courses, their eligibility criteria, and duration along with videos of personal experiences of the counselors. With technology, counseling and guidance will be at the student's fingertips, said the Collector, adding that it will be a gamechanger in transforming the path taken by high school students in the state.

The project was a part of the Chief Minister's 5T initiative. A "good governance" scheme, the initiative incorporates the five elements of teamwork, technology, transparency, the time leading to transformation.