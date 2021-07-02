Television remains the most popular electronic device among students in Karnataka and has become the top alternate medium for instruction at a time when the state is looking at a delayed start of offline classes. At least, 87 per cent of students from Classes 1 to 10 — 81,14,097 students to be precise — surveyed by the education department, had access to television sets.

The department of public instruction had conducted a survey and found that out of the 93 lakh respondents, more than 81 lakh students had access to television sets, and just 58 lakh odd students had access to smartphones and gadgets.

The department was working out alternatives to teaching students in case of lack of offline classes and the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) on Wednesday announced that classes will be telecast for all schoolchildren on the state television channel Doordarshan from July 5. A timetable too was announced in the anticipation that offline classes may take a little longer to resume.

The survey managed to capture the responses of more than 93.01 lakh students, of the 1.05 crore students from Classes 1 to 10. Of the total respondents, more than half the students, which is 58.59 lakh students, had smartphones that they had access to. However, of these, 37.79 lakh students said they did not have access to the internet.

One of the methods discussed by the department for those without a TV and just a feature phone was for a follow-up by teachers through regular calls. As many as 79.33 lakh students had mobile numbers for the purpose. As for email, just 4.88 lakh students had access to it.

Total students in state 1,05,09,367

Total students in survey 93,01,805

Students with TV access 81,14,097

Students with Smartphone/Tablet access 58,59,907

Students with internet access 51,34,386

Students with radio access 10,45,288

Students with email access 4,88,826