The Odisha government on Saturday hiked the monthly stipend of house surgeons in various state-run medical colleges and hospitals by Rs 8,000, an official notification said.

The house surgeons will now get Rs 28,000 as a stipend, it said. They were wearing black badges at work since January 22 to press for their demand.

The hike will remain in effect from January 1 this year for the next three years.