Blue Dart has launched an exclusive Excess Baggage Offer for students travelling abroad. The offer provides a discount of 40% on International Shipments weighing 10 kgs and more. Valid till March 31st 2021, the offer specifically caters to students travelling internationally to further their education.

The 40% discount will only be applied to freight however, the relevant surcharge applicable will be charged as per actuals. Students Booking International University shipments are eligible for the Excess Baggage offer. A Promotional SMS will be sent from Blue Dart to all ‘University Shipment’ customers with the offer details. To avail of the offer, the customer would be required to show the promotional SMS to the counter staff during the shipment booking process. The offer would only be valid for walk-in students who have received the SMS.

“Customer Centricity is a founding value of our organization. Our expertise is to provide customized solutions to our customers’ logistics needs. We want our student community to experience only the BEST. Therefore, our teams are here to ensure a premium experience without having them feel the pinch in their pocket. With this offer, we want students and their families to be able to travel across borders without worrying about excess baggage,” said Ketan Kulkarni, CMO, and Head – Business Development, Blue Dart. “We understand that moving away from home can be difficult and the availability of all things inherently ‘Indian’ are hard to come by. Therefore, to ensure that our students who are travelling have a piece of home with them, our special discount will help them transport apparel, household items, food as well as books to their education destination of choice. That is why we always say, ‘We Move So Your World Can Move. If Its Important, #BlueDartIT,” he added.