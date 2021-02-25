After a month's time, Yashaswini, a Class 10 student who met with a serious accident is back home. Suresh Kumar S, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education of Karnataka who was closely monitoring the student's health development visited her home Wednesday evening. He said, "It is good to see Yashaswini recovering at a fast pace. She has undergone two surgeries in the past few days at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). The doctors mentioned that she will be able to move her neck and right hand in three week's time."

Yashaswini's vertebrae in the neck region had been damaged due to a serious accident on January 25 near Kengeri main road in Bengaluru. She was going to attend the National Talent Search Examination. Currently, she is studying at a Government High School in Kumbalgodu. With the board exams nearing, Yashaswini is studying at home. "We don't want such a bright student to miss her exams. Since she was interested and confident in facing the board exams this year itself, we have ensured to send teachers directly to her house. Her school teachers are visiting Yashaswini regularly to teach her so that she is ready for her Class 10 exams," added the Minister.

Earlier, Suresh Kumar who met Yashaswini on February 1 had asked the education department to release Rs 1 lakh for her medical treatment. Yashaswini's father works as a security guard and she comes from an economically backward family. As a result, the education department had released the fund on the next day of his announcement. The police officials of Kengeri Police Station have also come forward to contribute to the girl's medical expenses.