As part of World Encephalitis Day, which is observed on February 22, NIMHANS launched an international project titled 'Brain Infections Global', which aims to establish a standard care package for improving diagnosis and early hospital management of patients with suspected acute brain infections in Karnataka.

The project was launched by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, along with Additional Chief Secretary Dr Jawaid Akhtar, in the presence of Director of NIMHANS, Dr G Gururaj. The project is funded by the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR), UK, Liverpool. "Eight out of ten people are aware of encephalitis. Its early diagnosis can prevent death and disability. Let's spread awareness," Dr Sudhakar said.

Encephalitis is the inflammation of the brain, caused by infection or an allergic reaction. Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) continues to pose a major clinical and public health challenge globally. The theme for this year’s World Encephalitis day was “Light up a local landmark”.