The University Grants Commission maybe receiving lakhs of applications from aspirants who are keen to appear for the Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam or the Cow Science exam. But this is definitely not bringing down the amount of criticism against it. In a statement, the Kerala Shastra Sahithya Parishad, a progressive science outfit has called the exam unscientific and its study material idiotic.



"These books (the study material) contain a long list of absurdities and nonsense that have no evidence, logic or scientific basis. Some of them are— The nerves of (only) the native Indian cows absorb sunlight and produce Vitamin-D, cows' eyes are centers of intelligence, yellow milk contains gold, Panchagavyam, a Siddha medicine made by mixing cow's milk, yogurt, urine, dung and ghee in equal proportions," reads a statement. According to the statement, the study material also says that cow killing and earthquakes are related.



"It is even more shocking to note that the UGC, the head of higher education, suggests that a government agency should publish such a book and encourage students to take exams based on such a book. This is a highly reprehensible step," says the outfit.



While the parishad asks the students and faculty "to reject such superstitious propaganda", it urges the UGC to immediately withdraw this letter which is "against the spirit of the Constitution". Recently, the faculty of the Jadavpur University too had openly criticised the examination.