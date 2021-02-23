The UK unemployment rate rose for the sixth straight month in December as renewed coronavirus restrictions shut down most businesses across the country.



The Office for National Statistics reported on Tuesday that unemployment in the UK rose to 5 per cent. It rose to about 1 per cent in December, 0.1 per cent from the previous month and 1.3 per cent from a year earlier.

The number of people on company payrolls have dropped by 726,000 since the pandemic began last February, with 58.5 per cent of the decline coming among people under 25.



The figures however don't show the full impact of COVID-19 restrictions on employment because some 1.9 million workers remain on furlough. A government program covers 80% of their wages.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced plans to slowly end a national lockdown in England in hopes of safely reopening the economy and social life as infection rates drop and widespread vaccinations reduce the threat from COVID-19.