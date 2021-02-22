Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dhemaji Engineering College and laid the foundation stone for the Sualkuchi Engineering College in Assam. He dedicated the INDMAX Unit to the nation at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited's secondary tank farm at Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Makum, Tinsukia remotely from Dhemaji in Assam today. The Governor of Assam, Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Shri Rameswar Teli were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the public at the event, Modi said that energy and education infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3000 crore will be launched in this region. He said that the projects would strengthen the identity of the region as a hub of energy and education and would act as a symbol of Assam. The Prime Minister stressed the necessity for India to continuously become self-sufficient, to increase its strength and also its capabilities. He added that over the years, the refining capacity in India has greatly increased, especially at the Bongaigaon Refinery.

The Prime Minister said that a strong talent pool of scientists, engineers and technicians play a major role in giving impetus to an AatmaNirbhar Bharat. He said, "In the past years, we were working to create an environment in the country where the youth can solve problems with start-ups. Today, the whole world is recognising India's engineers. The youth of Assam have amazing potential. The state government is working hard to increase this capacity."

He continued, "Due to the efforts of the Government of Assam, today there are more than 20 engineering colleges in the state. This position has been strengthened by the inauguration of Dhemaji Engineering College and the foundation stone of Sualkuchi Engineering College." He announced that work has begun on three more engineering colleges, also adding that the Assam Government is trying to implement the New Education Policy at the earliest in an attempt to benefit the people of Assam, especially children of Tea Garden workers and Scheduled Tribes as the medium of education would be their local language.