The COVID-19 epidemic could bring good news for the fund-starved education sector, with the State government recognising the necessity of using technology and setting up smart classrooms.

With digital education here to stay, the government plans to convert 2,500 rooms into smart classrooms in institutions under the higher education department, in the next two months, Higher Education Minister and DyCM Dr Ashwath Narayan said. For this purpose, high-speed internet and 24/7 electricity will be provided, he told the media after inaugurating a new gym and annual cultural programme at Bangalore Arts College on Thursday.

In the next six months, 5,500 classrooms will also be similarly equipped, he added. Besides this, high-speed internet and ultra-modern tablets will be given to students, and Learning Management System (LMS) implemented for smart classrooms to be a wholesome experience, the DyCM said.

With all these facilities in place, government colleges can compete not just with private educational institutes but also with global ones, he said.

* Tracking learning levels

The Learning Management System, which is already established in higher education institutes, helps teachers track learning levels in students. Calling it a revolutionary measure and one of its kind in the country, Narayan said it was created using the department's human resources, and enables one to learn with a tab and internet.

* Choice of curriculum

NEP will be established from the current academic year, after which students will be free to pick the subjects of their choice, instead of a pre-determined curriculum.

Bengaluru tops in the creation of jobs

Knowledge city and innovation hub Bengaluru is in the top spot in the creation of jobs. The pharma sector alone accounts for 5 lakh new jobs annually, with the number reflecting in Provident Fund registrations. In other sectors, 2 lakh jobs are being created. In a year, 7 lakh jobs are created in Bengaluru, said Narayan.