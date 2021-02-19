Andhra Pradesh government released the blueprint for conducting Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the current academic year on Thursday. The government has given various bifurcations such as types of questions, the number of questions in each type, marks allotted, total marks, the percentage-wise break-up of marks, average time per question and total average time per section for each subject.

Earlier the government had announced that this year the examination will be conducted in a seven papers' pattern to ease the burden for students. The General Science paper has been split into two papers. Releasing a government order on Thursday, the education department stated that each paper will have 12 objective type questions of one mark each making a total of 12 marks (12 per cent of the total percentage of each subject).

A total of 1.5 minutes per question has been suggested by the government rounding it to 18 minutes for this section. This will be followed by eight very short answers of two marks each (16 per cent) counting to 24 minutes for solving the said section.

Followed by eight questions for which students will have to write short answers for four marks each (32 per cent). Students can dedicate 48 minutes to this section. This will be followed by the last section of five essay questions of eight marks each (40 per cent). A total of one hour can be used by the students to write this last section. This way the students will have to answer 33 questions for 100 marks for each subject in two hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). The paper pattern will be similar to the previous year for the two papers of General Science.