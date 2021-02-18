A controversy has broken out at Delhi University's Swami Shraddhanand College over the appointment of an Assistant Professor — as due process was not followed, according to professors, and OBC candidates were given a raw deal. Staff members alleged that the college has appointed Assistant Professors without clearance from the governing body and also violated the directives of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). The NCBC has sent a notice to the college authorities and asked them to appear before them.

According to their allegations, one post earmarked for an OBC candidate has allegedly been removed from the Department of Computer Science. But that's not all, even though interviews have been conducted by the Zoology department, for another post, no OBC candidates have been called for the interview, said the members of the governing body. "At least three weeks time should be given before any interview as per the instructions of the NCBC. But this advertisement was removed on February 11 and the interview started right after, on February 13. The college administration did not even put up an advertisement on the university website, even after starting the interview, which is a rule," said Hari Om, who is a member of the governing body representing the Delhi Government in the committee. "Generally, the governing body convenes a meeting of the chairman of the governing body. But there is no chairman in the college yet, and the principal has not met the members," he said.

The NCBC has also asked the college authorities to be present at a hearing about non-compliance with its directive and going ahead with walk-in interviews. "None of the rosters of the college are with the governing body. Therefore, any roster presented before the Commission is not valid for an appointment without being ratified by the governing body. The roster that has been given to the commission is also incorrect. Only one post was available in the Department of Political Science but three posts are being put up for an appointment. Similarly, one post has been put up for the Department of History, but there is no workload in History," he added.