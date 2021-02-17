Searches are being carried out in various medical colleges in Karnataka by IT sleuths, sources in the Income Tax department said on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted in certain colleges in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Davangere. The IT sleuths accompanied by Enforcement Directorate officials swooped down on institutions, offices and residences belonging to owners of the medical colleges this morning.

In the state capital, raids were carried out at two colleges. However, officials did not divulge any information on the raids.



