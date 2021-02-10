The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the launch of its 'Accounts Assistant Scheme', a six-month-long skill-based training programme for graduates. The ICAI President Atul Gupta said that the course is a stepping stone towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India.



"As part of this, we will take in students who clear the entrance examination and train them to be employable. They can be placed with firms, practising Chartered Accountants or start their own businesses," said Gupta. "This is separate from the Chartered Accountant's course and is for people who require instant employment," he says. The first batch has accepted 200 students. The course is part of ICAI's CSR initiative to promote skill-based education. This will essentially train students in book-keeping, accounting, GST and Income Tax.



The course will initially be implemented in Himachal Pradesh and ICAI plans to replicate it across the country. "Employment is not guaranteed here. However, this makes students more employable," said Gupta.



In order to enrol for this course, one has to be aged above 21 and has to be a graduate who has studied commerce at least until class XII. Apart from the classroom and online classes, the students will also be provided internships. The course is priced at approximately Rs 4750.