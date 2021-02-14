Physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12 in schools of Chhattisgarh will resume from Monday, the state government has said. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting held here on Saturday. Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges would also start from Monday, state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting.

All COVID-19 prevention guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government will be followed in the classrooms, he said. The government also decided to restart skill development training programmes in the state. A proposal to constitute 'Bastar Fighters', a special force, in all districts of the Bastar division was also approved.

Choubey said the state cabinet also decided to implement the Rajiv Nagar Awas Yojana in all districts of the state to provide housing facilities to homeless people. Under the scheme, government land would be made available to the Chhattisgarh Housing Board at the rate of Re 1 per sq ft and one lakh residential buildings would be built in all urban, semi-urban and major towns.