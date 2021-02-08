The school education department has instructed part-time teachers who are involved in a protest in Chennai to report in their respective schools on Monday, failing which salary would be cut and memo issued. Part-time teachers from across the State are staging a protesting on the DPI campus in Chennai demanding regularisation of job.

An official from the school education department said, “Subject teachers have to handle Class 9 and 11 additionally from Monday. Headmasters will engage physical education teacher and part-time teacher to monitor students, administration work and COVID SOP, and so on. So, those teachers need to do this work. Whoever fails to turn up will face departmental action.”

DEO’s take charge

The District Educational Officers (DEOs) of SS Kulam and Coimbatore city took charge on Saturday. On Friday, the school education department transferred 11 DEOs across the State for administrative reasons.

SS Kulam DEO R Geetha transferred as Vedasandur DEO to Dindigul district and the same Vedasandur DEO N Vijayendaran transferred as SS Kulam DEO. Similarly, Coonoor DEO K Pandiyarajan transferred to Coimbatore DEO and Krishnagiri DEO A Kalavathi transferred to as Pollachi DEO.

REASD ALSO; TN schools and colleges observe high attendance even as they cope with post-lockdown challenges

On Friday, Vijayendaran and Pandiyarajan took charge as SS Kulam DEO and Coimbatore DEO. Kalvathi would be taken charge on Monday. The department has not appointed regular DEO to the Perur education district. The post remains vacant for the one year and a government higher secondary school headmaster is managing the work.