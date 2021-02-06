Madras Christian College, Chennai has announced that it will resume on-campus classes in a phased manner. As per the communication received from the Joint Director of Collegiate Education and Higher Education, the following courses will be resumed.

Classes for second year UG Science will begin on February 10, classes for first year UG Science will begin on February 24. classes for first year PG Science, second year UG Arts and second year MCA on March 1 and classes for first year UG and PG Arts on March 8.

The college had already begun hybrid classes (online and on-campus) in January and the halls of residence have been open since then. As the college has many international students, one of the concerns is whether they will be able to attend due to travel restrictions. It remains a question as to how their attendance will be sorted out.