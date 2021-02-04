Since the announcement of the GATE 2021 dates, a lot of aspirants have been writing to IIT Bombay, asking the institute to postpone it, owing to the mental pressure and loss of time incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of them, especially residents of the northern part of the country now worry that they may not make it to the exam centres after the protesting farmers have planned their 'chakka jam' on February 6.



GATE 2021 will be held on February 6, 7, 13 and 14. "We have been asking the concerned bodies continuously to postpone the examination by at least two months. NEET and JEE aspirants were given this leeway," says an aspirant. However, he says that IIT Bombay did not accede to their request. "It was bad for everyone as COVID was a global pandemic," reads an email sent by the institute to a student.



At the same time, a few aspirants had written to the institute informing them of the difficulties that may incur due to the farmers' march. The unions that are protesting the new farm laws are blocking a few major highways in the country on Saturday, to protest against the internet blockade and the violence that happened on January 26.

However, officials at IIT Bombay assured them all the necessary support. "All Director Generals of Police and district Magistrates have been informed about the GATE exam. Necessary Support will be provided," reads an email by the IIT Bombay spokesperson. "Admit card can be used for smooth movement in case of any restriction of movement," it added. The IITB Director has also asked the students tooarrive at the centre well ahead of time and to carry sufficient food and water. "GATE 2021 office has prepared a special certificate requesting all concerned to allow you to pass through any blockade that you may face on your way," reads his Facebook post.





Previously, various organisations had also written to the Ministry of education, asking it to postpone the exam, reduce the syllabus and provide an extra attempt for the students.