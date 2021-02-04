In a big relief to students appearing for SSC Class X board exams starting from May 17, the Telangana government on Wednesday has decided to reduce the number of question papers from existing 11 to six, only for the academic year 2020-21. With this, there will only be one paper for each subject.

According to the new board exam format, 80 Marks will be for each of the six papers and 20 marks for each subject would be based on internal assessment totalling to 600. Total marks for boards is 480 and 120 marks will be based on internal assessments. Earlier, there were 11 papers except for the second language all the other five subjects had two question papers. Each subject except for the second language had paper for 40 marks and 20 marks for internal assessment.

The SSC Board has released the date sheet for regular and private candidates for all three — Academic, OSSC and Vocational Candidate. All the academic course papers will be common for both the SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course students. The SSC exam is set to begin on June 7. The first paper that students will sit for is First language. The exams will continue till June 16. Exams will be conducted only on one shift — 09.30 am to 12.45 pm barring few exams those will be conducted up to 11.30 am.

Exam duration increased

The Directorate of School Education (DSE) also increased the duration of board exams from 2 hours and 45 minutes to 3 hours and 15 minutes. With this, students will have 1/2 hour extra time to appear for the exam. Syllabus, however, remains the same. DSE officials said that 30 per cent of the syllabus got covered through online classes and the rest 70 per cent is being taught through conventional classes and also online. More choice for questions Since eight months of the academic year got lost due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, DSE has decided to, give more choice for questions this year. DSE also asked the officials to frame board exam questions from the core concepts of the syllabus for all subjects as the online classes started from September 1. The SSC Board has released the examination schedule for Academic, OSSC and Vocational Candidate — Regular and Private Candidates. The SSC Public Examination will begin on May 17 with, First language and to continue till May 27, 2021, DSE officials said.

