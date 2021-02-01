This year perhaps, the country was more anxious than usual for the Union Budget due to the massive devastation that the pandemic has caused in the nation. However, a common personal issue for everyone is COVID-19 and the healthcare in place. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the country would be investing Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccines.

“Today, India has two vaccines available which is not just safeguarding our own citizens but also citizens of over 100 countries. Two or more vaccines are also expected soon. The Prime Minister credited our scientists, to them we remain very grateful. India is well poised to take on other post-COVID challenges,” the Minister said.

“Right now the vaccine has been rolled out in five states but it will soon be rolled out across the country. These vaccines will avert 50,000 child deaths annually. We have allocated Rs 35,400 crore for COVID vaccines in 2020 and will invest more if required. There is a 137 per cent increase in the amount allotted this time,” she said. She also announced the Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores and said that the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirchar packages 'were like five' mini-budgets in themselves.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third budget this year at 11 am. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Minister presented a paperless budget. This is the first time in India's history that a paperless Union Budget was presented. As the budget papers will not be printed, the Finance Minister has also launched an official mobile app to provide complete access to all budget documents. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The Finance Minister had assured a budget “like never before”. The budget 2021 has a greater significance as it comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused economic disruption. FM Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet. She was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. The Economic Survey 2020, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pegged the GDP growth at 11 per cent in FY22.