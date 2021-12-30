A first-of-its-kind Urdu Job Mela will be conducted on January 6, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at the Sports Complex of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad and all candidates — from Class X-pass to research scholars — are invited! While the registration closes on December 31, 2021, we hear that spot registrations will be open, provided you bring along ten copies of relevant certificates and credentials. "This is a unique job mela because it is only for those students who have studied in Urdu-medium institutes or have pursued Urdu during any point of their academic life," says Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, In-charge of the Training and Placement Cell at MANUU. The institute is organising the mela in collaboration with Telangana State Urdu Academy, Setwin Security and Manpower Services, and Weaker Sections Development Society.



It was on December 11 that the brochure was released and the registration was declared open for the Urdu Job Mela by Telangana's Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and since then, there have been 1,800 registrations. Not just this, virtual pre-placement training has been organised so that all registered candidates are prepped and ready for D Day. This started on December 27, 2021, and will go on till January 3, 2022 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Topics like communication skills, body language, filling forms and many other skills are being taught by experts from MANUU, Telangana State Urdu Academy and Setwin Security and Manpower Services.



Recruiters from six sectors, namely IT, Health and Pharmaceutical, Banking, Education, Media and NGOs will be there. From the IT sector, Tech Mahindra, Google and others will look for BTech, MTech and other students from technical backgrounds; Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and more will be looking for BSc, MSc and other students; MS Education Academy, Shaheen Group of Institutions will be looking for students from education background; leading Urdu channels will be looking for students who have pursued Mass Communication, and Centre for Development Policy and Practice will also be there looking for students who have pursued Public Administration. Apart from this, customer care service jobs and NGOs will also be there.



MANUU has several polytechnics, ITI (Industrial Training Institutes) and other centres as well. The hope is that soon, they are able to extend these Urdu job melas to them as well. "One of MANUU's mandate is to promote Urdu and this is one of the steps that we are taking towards it," says Dr Mohammed.

To register, click here https:forms.gle/apSp1585x47fAYaHA