The first of the four JEE (Main) 2022 exams which was scheduled for February will most likely be moved to March due to the assembly polls in five states. The NEET (UG) 2022, would be conducted as per schedule in May next year as will be the first common entrance test for admission to central universities which will be conducted in June.

Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said the schedules of JEE (Main) exams could get impacted due to the state polls. The government has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) exam four times — in February, March, April and May — from this year onwards. A senior ministry official said to The Times of India, "The first exam is likely to be scheduled in March followed by April, May and June."

READ ALSO : JEE Advanced to be conducted as per new syllabus from 2023. All the details inside

Other entrance exams like NEET (UG) and CET for central universities will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in May and June respectively.