The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar, is inviting applications for its Master's in Cognitive Science and Society and Culture programmes, according to officials. They added that Cognitive Science is a fast-growing emerging field that works at the intersection of Philosophy, Psychology, Computer Science, Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence, while the Society and Culture programme provides exposure to key disciplines within the Humanities and Social Sciences, including History, Culture Studies, Literature, Translation Studies, Sociology, Political Science and Anthropology.

"The interdisciplinary nature of the courses makes the learning experience for students highly enriching. The MA degree in Society and Culture offers students diverse perspectives on social and cultural factors with a nuanced and more in-depth understanding of their context. On the other hand, the MSc in Cognitive Science offers a deeper understanding of mind, brain and cognition," said Jaison A Manjaly, Head, Discipline of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar.

The deadline for application for both courses is January 20, 2022. "In both programmes, students will have unique research experiences like conducting field-work, conducting ethnographic research in the old city of Ahmedabad, visiting historical and archaeological sites in Gujarat, conducting experiments in our state-of-the-art cognitive science lab, travelling across the country through the IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships, taking advantage of the national and international academic and industrial internship opportunities and much more," Manjaly added.

The Master's thesis also allows students to work in their preferred field of specialisation, while receiving hands-on supervision by faculty members will prepare them for higher studies and future challenges, Manjaly said.