On December 29, 2021, Mongolia celebrates its 110th Independence Day. The East Asian country gained independence from the Qing dynasty on this day in 1911. With the fall of the Qing dynasty, Mongolia, under its ruler Bogd Khan, declared its independence.



However, the formation of the Republic of Mongolia took some time. Wonder why? At that time, the newly established Republic of China considered Mongolia to be part of its own territory. It was 13 years later, only in 1924 (after the death of Bogd Khan) that the country become a republic.



Incidentally, this is also the Constitution Day of Ireland. The current Constitution of Ireland came into force on December 29, 1937. The Constitution that asserts the national sovereignty of the Irish people has been the longest continuously in operation within the European Union.

Legendary Indian actor Rajesh Khanna was born on December 29, 1942. Regarded as the 'First Superstar of Bollywood', he was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour. He was laid to rest on July 18, 2012. Khanna's debut film, Aakhri Khat, was India's first official Oscar entry in 1967. Khanna was married to actor Dimple Kapadia and the couple had two daughters — former actor, producer and author Twinkle Khanna and former actor Rinkle Khanna.