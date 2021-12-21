Cruciverbalist. Someone who absolutely loves the crossword puzzle. If you're a cruciverbalist, then December 21 is definitely an important date for you. Arthur Wynne was a British journalist who is often credited with inventing the crossword puzzle. The puzzle, which was published on this date in 1913 in the Sunday edition of the New York World was called 'Word-Cross'. A predecessor to the modern crossword, this creation was diamond-shaped and became popular among readers. Legend has it that the feature, which was carried in the 'Fun' section of the paper, was named 'crossword' after a good ol' typographical error.

If you recall (and were an enthusiastic party to) the whole mania around 2012 and Doomsday, then you'd probably feel a slight shiver down your spine when you see the calendar flip over to December 21. It was on this date that the 5,125-year-old Mayan calendar ended count, causing speculation that the world would either end due to a 'cataclysmic event', or undergo a transformative change into a new era. While we don't know about the latter, it is perhaps safe to say that apocalypse is still waiting in the wings despite our best attempts to invite it. Who knows, if we wear our masks, take our vaccines, and drink enough water, we might keep avoiding it forever.