The Guru Angad Dev University of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Punjab barred a student with low vision from getting admission to one of its undergraduate courses. The student was placed second in the merit list, released on the basis of NEET. However, when he went to attend the counselling session on December 14, he was told that he cannot be considered. He has taken the varsity to court.

The petitioner, Abhiraj Mahajan, a resident of Pathankot, suffering from low vision, has challenged the prospectus issued by the Ludhiana-based varsity whereby students suffering from low vision along with some other disabilities were barred from taking admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

Low vision is the term used to describe a significant visual impairment that can't be fully corrected with glasses, contact lenses, medication or eye surgery. Depending on the severity of vision loss, people with low vision can still see varying degrees of figures, shapes and even letters In his petition, Mahajan said that debarring students like him for admission is not only illegal and arbitrary but also against the provisions of the Persons with Disability Act, 2016.

The counsels of the petitioner, Kapil Kakkar and Shreesh Kakkar, contended that Mahajan was suffering from a 10 per cent disability on account of low vision and had applied for admission to the course offered by the varsity. According to The Indian Express, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the varsity in the matter.