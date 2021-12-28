The protesting resident doctors in Delhi face an FIR where they have been accused of rioting. The doctors have been demanding completion of NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

As part of their agitation, the resident doctors were marching towards the Supreme Court on December 27. Their march was disrupted by the Delhi Police, after which they surrendered their apron on the road as a sign of protest. The doctors alleged that they were thrashed and dragged during their march to the top court.

The police claim that seven of their personnel were injured during the chaos. It also said that two buses were damaged at that time. Additional DCP (Central District) Rohit Meena told IANS, "We detained 12 doctors but released them in an hour."

Later in the day, the resident doctors called for a total shutdown of medical services in Delhi hospitals after the police took legal action against them. Calling it a "black day" in the history of the medical fraternity, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) said, "We strongly condemn this brutality and demand immediate release of our FORDA representatives and resident doctors," it said.

