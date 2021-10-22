The NEET PG counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and is available for all to see via their official website mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for NEET PG 2021 will be for admission to 50 per cent All-India quota, deemed and central universities plus AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats as well. This will be for all states of the country except Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the schedule, round one registration is slotted to begin on October 25, 2021, via online mode and the result of the counselling for the first round will be out on November 3. Those students who will be allotted seats in this round will be required to report to the respective institute between November 4 and November 10.

A few other important dates are for round one are:

Registration and payment - October 25 to October 29

Choice-filling/locking - October 26 to October 29

Verification of internal candidates by institutes - October 30 to October 31

Seat allotment - November 1 and 2



Registration for the second round will begin from November 15 to November 19. The result will be out on November 24 and students will be required to report to the institute between November 25 to December 2.

A few other important dates for round two are:

Choice-filling/locking - November 16 to November 19

Verification of internal candidates by institutes - November 16 to November 19

Seat allotment - November 22 to November 23



The mop-up round registration will commence from December 7.