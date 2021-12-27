The Jawaharlal Nehru University is yet to decide whether they will let all MPhil and PhD students stay in the varsity hostels. The JNU Students' Union on December 27 confirmed that the Dean of Students has said that their demand for a hostel for all students with an extension will be put forward at their next meeting which is scheduled on the evening of December 27. But the Vice-Chancellor takes the final call.

The JNUSU said that they have submitted a memorandum and have met the Dean of Students multiple times to highlight that the circular regarding the need-based extension of hostel facilities for MPhil and PhD students must be revoked immediately. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date of submission for MPhil and PhD students to June 30, 2022, but the JNU administration said that that does not guarantee them a hostel. “The UGC circular has no mention of extension of hostel facilities to these MPhil, MTech or PhD students,” read the circular.

But why cant the varsity provide accommodation? The administration said that there aren't enough rooms to even accommodate students who were admitted in 2020 and 2021-22. "Only need-based extension of hostel accommodation duly approved by the supervisor and chairperson of the concerned special centre or dean of the concerned school may be considered for these students for the limited time, as a special case,” the notice read. “The extension for hostel accommodation will be granted by the dean of students for a limited period on a case to case basis,” it added.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said that the administration should have been prepared. "Is it the students' fault that they were given an extension? Why wasn't JNU prepared for this? There are hostel buildings which are under construction for the past four years," she said. "We have spoken to the Dean of Students twice and today we were told that our demands will be put forward in their meeting today but the final call rests with the VC. If our demands are not met we will have to discuss the net steps and even go for a protest," she added.

