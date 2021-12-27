Now, girls aspiring to study engineering need not travel to far away places as Puducherry is all set to get its first Women's Engineering College. A Namassivayam, Puducherry Minister for Education, has accorded in-principle approval for the conversion of the Women's Polytechnic College into the Women's Engineering College, Puducherry from the Academic Year 2022-23, said an official order issued by PT Rudra Goud, Director Higher Education and Member Secretary PIPMATE (Pondicherry Institute of Post Matric Technical Education), a society that runs the polytechnic.

Once upgraded, it will be the first engineering college in the Union Territory catering to the needs of female students. The Principal of Women's Polytechnic College has been instructed to take necessary action for its conversion into the Women's Engineering College, Puducherry as prescribed by the AICTE.

Further, the progress made in this regard may be communicated to this office from time to time. The order has been issued with the approval of Competent Authority. At present, the polytechnic college is offering three-year full-time Diploma Programmes in Engineering, Non-Engineering and Technology to post-matric women candidates of the Union Territory of Puducherry, selected according to the norms prescribed by Government of Puducherry. The courses are conducted using the Curriculum and Evaluation system laid down by DOTE (Directorate of Technical Education), Tamil Nadu to meet the needs of Industry and Community.

READ ALSO : Here's how this Puducherry College is setting an example in greening initiatives, and converting their campus into a green reserve

A Technological University is being established under the state government by upgrading Pondicherry Engineering College. The process is on with S Mohan, selected for appointment as the first Vice-Chancellor of Puducherry Technological University by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Once established, another engineering college under the state government — Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Technology — at Karaikal as well as the Women's Engineering College will come under this Technological University. A host of private engineering colleges will also come under the university.