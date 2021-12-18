A committee has been formed that will look into the grievances of the guest lectures of government colleges and the report will be given in a month's time. This is the information that was conveyed by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan in the Assembly.



This was in response to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah who had raised the concern during the zero hour and stated that there are 430 first grade colleges and over 14,500 highly qualified guest lecturers have been working there with the same salary for the past 10 to 15 years. Their key demand is that they should get their salary for 12 months and regularisation, similar to how 16,000 guest lecturers have been regularised in Delhi, he informed as per a report in PTI.

A team of 15 members, which is being headed by Additional Chief Secretary G Kumar, has been constituted to look into this, Narayan informed.