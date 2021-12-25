Protests against the alleged leak of a question paper in a clerical staff hiring exam has led to ten students being detained in Gujarat. The students have been detained for the last four days, along with 93 AAP members with whom they were protesting outside the BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad.



The students are being detained at Sabarimala Central Prison under 22 sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy and the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to a report by The Indian Express.



Six of the students are aged between 18 and 19 years and four of them are members of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), which is the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing. CYSS' President Dharmik Mathukiya (21) was also detained along with the state unit's vice-president.



The students had been protesting along with almost 500 others for the removal of Asit Vora, BJP leader and Chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB).