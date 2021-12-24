Sabbah Haji, a 39-year-old educator who founded a school in a remote region in Jammu and Kashmir has been removed from her position as founding director and is no longer associated with the institution.



The move came after Haji was reportedly summoned to the police station with regards to her remarks on Late General Bipin Rawat on Instagram. She had called the Chief of Army Staff a 'war criminal' after his death in a chopper crash earlier this month in Tamil Nadu. A complaint was filed against her, after which, she was summoned to a women's police station and made to sign a bond to not repeat her action. According to a report by The Telegraph, Haji will likely be surveilled by the police for six months.

Haji's dismissal from the Haji Public School came after a complaint was filed with the school education department. She had called the late General a 'war criminal' for his actions of rewarding the officer who had used a civilian as a human shield to prevent stone-throwing in the valley in 2017.



Militancy in J&K had forced Haji's family to relocate to the Gulf as a child. However, she returned to the valley about 10 years ago and set up what is now a renowned school in the region in the Doda district's remote Breswana village, which wasn't even connected with the district properly via roads.