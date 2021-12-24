Admit cards for CS foundation course exams have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). To be held on January 3 and 4, the admit cards for these exams can be downloaded from their official website — icsi.edu.

Since hard copy of the admit cards will not be posted, all the candidates are required to download the admit card online.

Here's how you can download them:

1) Visit icsi.indiaeducation.net, their official website

2) Click on the admit card link on the homepage

3) Key in your 17 digit registration number

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen which you can proceed to download

The admit card will have the candidate's name, photograph, date of examination, examination centre, timing, registration number and medium of the exam.