The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the results for the Professional programme. The exams were conducted in the online proctor mode, remotely, and without any centres. Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani aced the exam this time around, with Modita Sahu and Vandita Lalitbhai Tank rounding up the top three.

The results for the executive programme will be out by 2.00 pm on Wednesday, and the foundation course results will be released at around 4.00 pm, according to the ICSE's official website.

The exams were originally scheduled for June, but the deadly second wave of the pandemic ensured that they got pushed to August. The foundation course exams were held on August 13 and 14 and then again on September 11 and 12. The exams for the professional and executive courses were held between August 10 and 20.

The mark sheet will not be issued as a physical copy for the candidates who attempted the executive and foundation courses. These candidates are advised to download their marks after checking them on the official website. The professional programme aspirants will get a physical copy of their scores along with the result statement.

The next round of exams for the executive and professional courses will be conducted in December, whereas the foundation programme exams are scheduled for January. The students can check their scores at icsi.edu.in.