After calling for bandhs across the state, which led to several colleges not functioning at the start of this week, student organisations in Telangana have now approached the TS Human Rights Commission as part of their agitation against the intermediate results. They have claimed that the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is responsible for the death by suicide of "several" students, and has caused mental stress to lakhs of other students. They have asked that police officials book a murder case against the BIE in the matter.

The BIE had conducted intermediate first-year exams in October-November this year, amidst protest from parents and students who claimed that the lockdown and one year of online education had been inadequate preparation for the exams. They had also accused the board of last-minute scheduling, and for conducting the exams just for monetary gains. In the results that were declared last week, more than half the students failed the exam, with the pass percentage at a low of 49 per cent. Three students who had failed the exams died by suicide, and there were reports of many calling up helplines expressing stress and despair after the results. The National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the ABVP had called for bandhs in state, and parents and students have been demanding that the BIE conduct improvement exams without charging any fee, and award minimum passing marks to all students.

READ ALSO : TS Inter first-year results 2021 are out. 51% of students fail the exam; demands being made for improvement exam

In the petition filed to the SHRC, the students' unions requested the Commission to direct the police to book the officials of the BIE for their negligence and also to take up the inquiry on the results. Expressing anger over the suicide of the intermediate students, President of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), Syed Waliullah Khadri demanded that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao take notice of the issue and instruct the BIE to pass all the students by providing grace marks. The Commission has accepted the petition and asked the petitioners to attend the hearing on February 22.