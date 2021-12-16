The intermediate first-year results in Telangana have been declared. Students can enter their credentials at the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) of the state and check their results. Memorandum of marks will be available to download tomorrow.

K Apeksha from Hyderabad, who opted for the Math, Physics and Chemistry (MPC) stream, topped the exams with a score of 467 out of 470.

The number of students who appeared for the exam stood at 4,59,242 and out of these, only 2,24,012 managed to pass, with 51% of the students failing the exam. Among the girls, the pass percentage stood at 56%, whereas it stayed at 42%.

The exams were conducted in October-November in 2021 for the 2020-21 batch of intermediate students, who are currently in their second year. The Board had promoted all candidates to the second year without exams earlier this year when the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the country caused a lockdown. In September, after colleges reopened, the Board announced that first-year exams will be conducted. Although this was met with opposition from parents and students, the Board decided to go ahead with the exams. The results, especially for Science students, can have a significant impact on the EAMCET scores since the TS Higher Education Department gives 25% weightage in EAMCET counselling to intermediate marks of the first and second year combined.

Parents aren't too pleased with the BIE after the results, and there is a sense of a 'we told you so' lingering in the air as we speak with Nagati Narayana, President of the Telangana Parent's Association. "The results are extremely bad when compared to previous year. The pass percentage is down by almost 10% (60% of the students had passed last year). Parents have also reported that those who scored 10/10 GPA in their Class X have also failed. This is because of the last minute conduct of the exam, despite protests, when the students were already in their second year."

The parents are also demanding that the BIE awards minimum pass marks to all those students who have failed, along with a second chance via improvement and supplementary exams.



Yasasvi Santhosh, an educator in the state said, "Students did well considering the fact that they had to give the exams at very short notice. In the Sciences stream, most of the students lost marks in Chemistry. A lot of our students have asked for improvement exams to help bolster their scores. Traditionally, the BIE does conduct improvement exams."

